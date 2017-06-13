WTLV
More than 200 firefighters battling massive fire burning high-rise in West London

First Coast News , WTLV 10:58 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

More than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines are battling a massive inferno that has engulfed a West London Tower block Wednesday morning, according to news reports.

The 24-story Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster West Estate in Latimer Road was reported around 1:16 a.m. local time, BBC News has reported. London's Metropolitan Police, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service are on the scene.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire is reported from the 2nd to the top story of the building.

The Metropolitan Police say only two people are being treated for smoke inhalation and that they are waiting to hear if there are any more injuries. An evacuation process is underway.

People have shared photos and video on social media showing the size of the fire.

