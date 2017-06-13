More than 200 firefighters are on the scene of an inferno that has engulfed a London high-rise apartment. Photo: London Fire Brigade.

More than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines are battling a massive inferno that has engulfed a West London Tower block Wednesday morning, according to news reports.

The 24-story Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster West Estate in Latimer Road was reported around 1:16 a.m. local time, BBC News has reported. London's Metropolitan Police, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service are on the scene.

We're currently attending a fire at a tower block on the Lancaster West Estate in #NorthKensington. pic.twitter.com/E7KegL5waZ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire is reported from the 2nd to the top story of the building.

Crews continue to work hard at tower block fire in #NorthKensington Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building pic.twitter.com/lAwhZl6Jf3 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

The Metropolitan Police say only two people are being treated for smoke inhalation and that they are waiting to hear if there are any more injuries. An evacuation process is underway.

People have shared photos and video on social media showing the size of the fire.

NEW: Massive fire engulfs 27-story residential high-rise building in London; evacuations underway, authorities say. https://t.co/Zvzp4GTnFn pic.twitter.com/thgUOtSQfV — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2017

#BREAKING: A massive fire is burning in West London, authorities confirm. Hope all are safe now 👍

Before -- after pic.twitter.com/PeQZ0yBj04 — sowmya iyer (@sowmyaiyer07) June 14, 2017

My heart goes out to everyone being affected by this fire, god bless them all. #grenfelltower pic.twitter.com/4LoB3VzXVZ #London — Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) June 14, 2017

