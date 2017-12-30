Jax Beach police find woman's body while searching for missing woman
A beautiful weekend leads to a cold start of the new yearA beautiful weekend leads to a cold start of the new year JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A chilly start to Saturday with some frost and fog, however afternoon sun and comfortable temperatures return!
FHP arrests Yulee man for allegedly driving drunk with 4-year-old son in vehicleFHP arrests Yulee man for allegedly driving drunk with 4-year-old son in vehicle Authorities arrested a Yulee man on Christmas Day for allegedly driving under the influence while his 4-year-old son was inside the vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Beach police: Woman last seen knocking on neighbor's door before her disappearanceBeach police: Woman last seen knocking on neighbor's door before her disappearance
Corrine Brown files last-ditch effort to remain freeCorrine Brown files last-ditch effort to remain free Just minutes before 5 p.m. Friday, former Congresswoman Corrine Brown filed a motion with the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals to remain out of prison pending appeal.
An Uber driver's advice for New Year's Eve ridersAn Uber driver's advice for New Year's Eve riders Taxi and ride-sharing services across the First Coast are expecting big business this New Year’s. An Uber driver offers advice for anyone wanting a smooth ride this holiday.
JFRD responds to two major fires Saturday in JacksonvilleJFRD responds to two major fires Saturday in Jacksonville The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to two major fires Saturday.
Tips for buying Jags playoff tickets onlineTips for buying Jags playoff tickets online More than 3,000 Jacksonville Jaguar tickets sold out Friday morning in less than 6 minutes. Tickets are still available online at Ticketmaster and are verified resale tickets. That means someone else who has tickets has decided to put them up for sale.
JSO: Man dies after striking power pole on SouthsideJSO: Man dies after striking power pole on Southside A man died Friday night after reportedly speeding into a power pole on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Gov. Rick Scott approves buildout of first responder broadband network in FloridaGov. Rick Scott approves buildout of first responder broadband network in Florida Florida joined the rest of the country this week in opting into a cost-free plan that aims to reform the way first responders communicate with each other while in the line of duty.
Exhibit connects useful art & important historyExhibit connects useful art & important history It’s the polar opposite of modern art. It’s historic, for one, but also useful in a way that “art for art’s sake” could never be.
For the second time this week, Jaguars' home playoff game is sold outFor the second time this week, Jaguars' home playoff game is sold out After their first initial wave of tickets sold out, the Jaguars received permission from the NFL and their sponsors to remove the stadium tarps from EverBank Field for the playoffs.
JSO seeking 'armed and dangerous' murder suspectJSO seeking 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
Allen Hurns removed from injury report, expected to return for Jaguars' season finaleAllen Hurns removed from injury report, expected to return for Jaguars' season finale Veteran wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) was removed from the injury status report for Week 17.
Jaguars vs. Titans Guide, Week 17: What you need to know for the season finaleJaguars vs. Titans Guide, Week 17: What you need to know for the season finale The Jaguars are set to travel to Nashville to face the Titans in Week 17.
Boaters who went missing near Mayport found safeBoaters who went missing near Mayport found safe Two boaters who went missing near Mayport were found 16 miles east of Jacksonville, according to the Coast Guard.
Uber to the ER? Study finds ambulance use drops after ride-sharing…
Extreme cold to test New Year's revelers; some events iced
Sports gambler linked to athletes banned by Las Vegas casinos
Jason Brown hopes to bring 'Hamilton' to the Winter Olympics
Erica Garner, outspoken activist after her dad was police chokehold victim, dies
Police arrest alleged 'Nigerian prince' email scammer in Louisiana
Officials: Deadly NYC fire lit by child playing with stove
3+ months after Maria, barely half of Puerto Rico has power
Mom's weight loss resolutions are so real they might actually work
The best Alexa commands to try with your new Echo
4 psychological tricks to help stick to your New Year's resolutions
Fast-food chain tests 'Merry Munchie Meals' for pot smokers
Italian company 'Steve Jobs' wins trademark battle against Apple
'Dr Phil' guests, including 'Survivor' Todd Herzog, claim show put them at risk
Mother-daughter duo save man's life during cross-country flight
Trump: US could use some 'good old global warming' during cold snap
Apple apologizes for iPhone slowdowns, lowers cost of replacement batteries
How many alcoholic drinks are too many per week?
Doug Jones certified as winner of Alabama special election
Merriam Webster tweets about 'doggo' and gets trolled with cute dog pics
-
-
-
Report: Trump Fires HIV/AIDS Council
-
-
-
