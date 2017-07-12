Close Marine Corps will be speaking on recent Mississippi plane crash WTLV Breaking News WTLV 10:51 AM. EDT July 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Marine Corps will be speaking at 11 a.m. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Rats as big as Cats?! Jacksonville community calls on city to help clean up their neighborhood Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell Memorial to be held for Clay County teacher Wednesday 8-year-old death cause change to busy intersection Update on Lucy's adoption Job growth on the First Coast Robots used for knee surgeries at Mayo Clinic Local volleyball coach sues AAU to ban a top junior volleyball coach Blue Whale Challenge claims life of 15-year-old San Antonio boy Man shot while retrieving items from vehicle: Police More Stories Volleyball Coach Sues AAU, Seeks Ban of Former Coach Jul 11, 2017, 9:10 p.m. Rats as big as Cats?! Jacksonville community calls… Jul 12, 2017, 5:13 a.m. Waterslide Wednesday with plenty of fun and sun Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs