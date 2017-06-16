Manhunt underway for escaped Bradford County inmate

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. -- At 3 p.m. on Friday, an inmate from the Florida State Prison stole a work van and escaped.

Thor Bahrman, 33, left undetected and did not harm anyone when he stole the vehicle. He is originally from the St. Johns County area, however authorities do not know what direction he is traveling in. If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts you are asked to contact your local authority.

The van looks like this:

© 2017 WTLV-TV