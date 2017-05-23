Manchester Attack dash cam video
Twitter Joe Gregory posted this dash cam video of the explosion at the Ariana Grande Concert at the Manchester Arena. A faint light can be seen to the left and the explosion can be heard. Gregory's sister and girlfriend are at the concert and made it out
WTLV 9:31 AM. EDT May 23, 2017
