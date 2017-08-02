WATCH: Stranded manatees on Clearwater Beach rescued

(Photo: Clearwater Fire Rescue)

Beachgoers helped Clearwater firefighters rescue some manatees that were stranded on Clearwater Beach on Wednesday.

Firefighters helped move the manatees back into the water.

The crew from Station 46 and beachgoers combine forces to help stranded #manatees on #ClearwaterBeach this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/scO2IVN88P — @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) August 2, 2017

Our crew from Station 46 had an unusual call this afternoon -- helping stranded manatees back into the water on #ClearwaterBeach. pic.twitter.com/79r05tHn5m — @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) August 2, 2017

