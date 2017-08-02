WTLV
WATCH: Stranded manatees on Clearwater Beach rescued

Firefighters and beachgoers save stranded manatees.

WTSP 7:37 PM. EDT August 02, 2017

Beachgoers helped Clearwater firefighters rescue some manatees that were stranded on Clearwater Beach on Wednesday.

Firefighters helped move the manatees back into the water.

