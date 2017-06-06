Man who attempted to rob a Clay County Subway caught

The Clay County Sheriff's Office found the man that allegedly tried to rob an Orange Park Subway on Monday night.

Police said Daniel Taylor, 26, was caught near Blanding Boulevard and I-295.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office report, Taylor went to the Subway located at 195 Blanding Blvd. and asked about applying for a job. When Taylor was told that he had to apply online, he sat at a table and waited until the restaurant was clear of all customers before he approached the worker at the register.

The witness that was at the register told deputies that Taylor demanded the money from the register and attempted to get a handgun from the waist of his pants. The witness said they saw the grip of the handgun but fled to the back of the store to call authorities.

Taylor then fled from the Subway.

He has been charged with armed robbery/robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

