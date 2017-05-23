JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is accused of posing as a JSO officer.

Police say 47-year-old Timothy Liptrap is wanted for grand theft and organized fraud.

According to police, Liptrap is accused of entering a local business posing as "Officer Anderson" of "The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office." Police say Liptrap told the victim that her boss was arrested and his bail was set for $650.000. Police say the suspect told the victim that she needed to pay the other half of the bail, which was a scam.

According to JSO, investigators are investigating other similar cases in different areas of the town.

Anyone who knows anything about the location of this wanted suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

