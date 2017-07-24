Man wanted for kidnapping among other charges in Clay County

Timothy Ray Little is wanted on several charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery. Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for your help finding a man wanted on several charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery.

CCSO said it is looking for Timothy Ray Little, 49, of Keystone Heights. He is believed to frequent poker games in Keystone Heights, Middleburg and Palatka.

According to reports, on July 9, Little and his girlfriend argued over money for drugs. When she refused to give him money, he allegedly held her against her will, beat her up then stole her vehicle.

He is now wanted for kidnapping, aggravated battery, robbery and grand theft auto charges.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call CCSO at 904-264-6512.

