Man stabbed by daughter, twice in the back, in Putnam County

On January 8, officers responded to the 100 block of West Strickland Rd. in Interlachen, in reference to a domestic incident. They found Mark Horner, 54, stabbed twice in the back.

Officers arrested Katie Horner, 32, and she has been booked on one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.