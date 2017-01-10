WTLV
Man stabbed by daughter, twice in the back, in Putnam County

Web Staff , WTLV 2:35 PM. EST January 10, 2017

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. -- The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic incident and found a man stabbed twice in the back.

On January 8, officers responded to the 100 block of West Strickland Rd. in Interlachen, in reference to a domestic incident. They found Mark Horner, 54, stabbed twice in the back. 

Officers arrested Katie Horner, 32, and she has been booked on one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. 


