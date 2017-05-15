WTLV
Man shot on the city's westside: JSO

First Coast News , WTLV 5:23 AM. EDT May 16, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on the city's Westside that left one man in serious condition. 

According to police, the shooting happened at 5150 Playpen Drive early Tuesday morning. 

At this time, police do not have any suspect information. If anyone know anything about this crime, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers. 

