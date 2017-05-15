Man shot on the city's westside: JSO

First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on the city's Westside that left one man in serious condition.

According to police, the shooting happened at 5150 Playpen Drive early Tuesday morning.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information. If anyone know anything about this crime, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

@JSOPIO on scene of an aggravated battery at the Timber Run condominiums on the Westside @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/xuXRthi3tk — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) May 16, 2017

