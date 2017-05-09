Man shot near Arco Place Apartments, suffered non-life threatening injuries

siren (Photo: KGW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports a man was found shot near Arco Place Apartments late Tuesday night.



According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say the man could be armed still.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call police or Crimestoppers immediately.

