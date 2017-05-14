WTLV
Man shot multiple times on the Westside: JSO

First Coast News , WTLV 7:55 PM. EDT May 14, 2017

A black male was shot multiple times around 6 p.m. on Sunday on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The man is in serious condition. The shooting happened at 3300 Nolan Street.

There are currently no suspects.

 

