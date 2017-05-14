Man shot multiple times on the Westside: JSO

A black male was shot multiple times around 6 p.m. on Sunday on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The man is in serious condition. The shooting happened at 3300 Nolan Street.
JUST IN: Man shot multiple times on Nolan St. He is in serious condition. No suspect description. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/gvpqPtfTqI— Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) May 14, 2017
There are currently no suspects.
