Man shot multiple times on the Westside: JSO

PHOTO: Steven Dial

A black male was shot multiple times around 6 p.m. on Sunday on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The man is in serious condition. The shooting happened at 3300 Nolan Street.

There are currently no suspects.

