Multiple shots fired near Jacksonville Fair, police investigating as gang-related

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports a man was shot in the back as he was leaving the Jacksonville Fair Grounds late Saturday night.

According to police, Raqib Akbari told them that he was leaving the fairgrounds in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when he heard gunshots. Akbari then said he felt a sharp pain in his back. He told his friend to drop him off at UF Health.

Police canvassed the area and discovered multiple shots were fired during the incident. Police are currently investigating this incident as gang-related.

