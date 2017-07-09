Man shot in leg after chasing down car burglary suspect

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Shellbay Subdivision in reference to a vehicle stolen.

According to information from Police, officers were soon dispatched to the 6900 block of Rivercrest Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary that was in progress.

The homeowner saw the suspect get into his vehicle and attempt to take things. The homeowner then left his house and saw several people running away. He got into his car and located one of the suspects. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot 4-6 times. The suspect shot the homeowner in the leg.

The victim was transported to UF Health for non-life threatening injures,

The stolen vehicle is a black Ford F-150 truck with a north Carolina Tag reading DFA2898. If you see this truck, please contact police.

© 2017 WTLV-TV