Man shot in hotel parking lot off Baymeadows Rd.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
12 greyhounds tested positive with cocaine
-
Video, 911 calls obtained of woman set on fire on Golden Corral
-
13 injured in serious crash on NB I-95 near Duval-Nassau line
-
Search for endangered 7-year-old called off
-
Road rage case leads to woman's death
-
16-year-old shot in the face in Northwest Jacksonville
-
Search for person who fell into St. Johns River downtown
-
14 people injured in crash on NB I-95 near Duval-Nassau line
-
Learning more about daycare facility involved in 'bad touching' controversy
-
Local daycare misconduct allegations
More Stories
-
Large police presence at Heritage Landing in St.…Jul. 1, 2017, 9:19 p.m.
-
U.S. Coast Guard searching for possible person in…Jul. 1, 2017, 8:46 p.m.
-
Woman accused of killing her mother in Jacksonville BeachJul. 1, 2017, 10:52 a.m.