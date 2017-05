Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man was found dead in his home in north west Jacksonville and police are not looking for suspects.

Someone found the man in his home on W. 10th St. at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police do not have much information at this time.

If you know anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

