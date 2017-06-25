Man shot at while driving on Southside Blvd.

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

A man driving on the off ramp of J. Turner Butler Boulevard to Southside Boulevard was shot in the head by unknown suspects.

Police say that unknown suspects began shooting into his car for an unknown reason. The man immediately pulled into the parking lot, located at 4351 Southside Boulevard and called police. The victim was transported to the hospital with a single gunshot wound to the head. When police found the victim, he was talking and conscious.

Police are still investigating.

