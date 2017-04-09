TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Orlando area brush fire
-
Violence erupts at Hemming Park
-
Tim Tebow Hits Two-Run Homer in First at Bat
-
Protesters rally after six arrested in Hemming Park
-
Man catches snake after it bites someone in Jacksonville Walmart
-
Man shot and killed in Regency apartment complex
-
Triple shooting caught on camera
-
Community reacts to deadly Egyptian church bombings
-
Toledo man arrested after chasing son with hatchet
More Stories
-
Man dies after shooting at Regency apartment complexApr. 9, 2017, 10:23 p.m.
-
Bomb squad responds to Jacksonville's Westside: PoliceApr. 9, 2017, 9:15 p.m.
-
Community reacts to deadly Egyptian church bombingsApr. 9, 2017, 6:29 p.m.