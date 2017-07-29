Man shot, 2 suspects at large

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
CSX receives scolding letter from feds
-
Closure taken away following burial news
-
Uber may be a bit more pricey at the airport
-
Former Putnam Sheriff arrested on DUI charges
-
Man who lost home to tornado looking for help
-
Car ends up in pond on Westside
-
3 tips to spotting shark teeth on the beach
-
Neighbors worry after alleged thief attacks man
-
Mom wakes up to find twin boys drowned in pool (NBC VIDEO)
-
Man shot in the face on the Southside
More Stories
-
Heavy rainfall with isolated severe storms possible…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Retired JAX Chamber President, Wally Lee, diesJul 29, 2017, 3:55 p.m.
-
Young Jaguars enthusiasm shown at Painting of the PawPrintsJul 29, 2017, 2:01 p.m.