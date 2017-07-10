Man shot, robbed while retrieving items from vehicle: Police

siren (Photo: KGW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man was shot and robbed while retrieving items from his vehicle late Monday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the man told police two suspects started to rob him while he was at his vehicle near the 8600 block of Ribbon Falls Ln.

As the suspects were leaving, the man yelled for a family member to call 911 and that's when the suspect shot the man in the shoulder, police report.

Police are still searching for suspects and anyone with information on this crime should contact JSO.

