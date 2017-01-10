Man riding scooter killed in Westside Jacksonville traffic accident

siren (Photo: KGW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man was killed was killed in a traffic accident while riding his scooter late last night on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police were alerted at 10:57 of the fatality in the 100 block of Spring Street at the intersection of Webster Street.

The man was riding north on Spring, approaching Webster, when a second driver traveling west on Webster collided with the scooter.

The victim was taken to UF Shands Jacksonville hospital but didn’t survive.

The JSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the accident. Anyone with additional information about the accident is asked to call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).