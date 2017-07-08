Man hit and killed by car while crossing N. Main Street

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man was walking across N. Main Street near Cedar Bay Road and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. He died of his injuries.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident took place at 1 a.m. on Sunday. Daniel Boone, 28, was crossing the southbound lanes of N. Main Street when he was hit. For the driver, according to the report, alcohol was not a factor. For Boone, however, it is unknown whether or not alcohol was a factor in this accident.

