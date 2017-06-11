Man has barricaded himself inside home; heavy police presence off 207 in St. Johns

ST. JOHNS COUNTY -- The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working a scene on Highland Avenue off of State Road 207 where a man has barricaded himself in his home.

The man is known to the Sheriff's Office for having many "life issues" and the Public Information Officer with St. Johns County said that there is no one inside of the home with the man, but they are aware of him having one firearm.

The surrounding homes have been evacuated just as a safety precaution.

© 2017 WTLV-TV