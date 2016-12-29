Marcus Andrew.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports a man was found hiding in a Northside home's attic covered in mud Thursday morning.

Officers arrived in the 10000 block of Pine Estates Road East after receiving a call about an intruder in a home.

Police say the homeowner discovered the door to his laundry room barricaded and forced his way inside. The victim told police that he discovered a vacuum cleaner and broom had been used to bar the door.

According to police, the victim then discovered mud and blood on the washer and dryer.

When police arrived they found Marcus Andrew Hull, 28, in the attic and asked him to leave. Hull complied, police report.

Police say the Hull told them that he was hiding in the attic because "he was being chased by someone who was trying to kill him."

The suspect told police that he was out doing drugs, but then refused to speak with officers any further.

Hull is charged with burglary.