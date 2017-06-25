Man found dead in car on Lem Turner Road

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man was found shot dead in his vehicle on Lem Turner Road overnight.

Police responded to someone shot in the 9400 block of Lem Turner Road at 12:21 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found a man inside his vehicle, which was situated in the middle of the roadway.

Police say that is where the shooting occurred, that the man did not travel after the incident. Police say they believe the victim to be between the ages of 18 and 25.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call JSO 904-630-0500.

