Man dies after riding Thunder Mountain at Walt Disney World

Disney via Youtube

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 54-year-old man died after riding Disney's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster in February.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the man's death was listed in a quarterly report of all ride-related injuries and illnesses. All major theme parks in Florida are required to give a report of all ride-related incidents to the state.

Disney confirmed the death but reiterated that the man had a pre-existing condition. He collapsed and died at a hospital after riding the roller coaster. The victim was not identified.

A Disney spokesperson said the ride was operating as normal.

Disney reported 11 major injuries and illnesses from January through March.

