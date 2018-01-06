Man dies after being shot outside home in Hillcrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man died Saturday morning after being shot outside of a home in the Hillcrest neighborhood, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call at approximately 5:45 a.m. Saturday in regards to a person having been shot at the 1300 block of Orton St.

JSO said they located one individual with a gunshot wound outside of a residential home. The victim was transported to UF Health, where he was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

While the identity of the man has not been released, JSO said they believe he is 26 years old.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

