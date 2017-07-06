Frederick Wade in Duval County Courthouse. (Photo: WTLV)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man found guilty in June of shooting and killing his Andrew Jackson High classmate and friend has been resentenced to 45 years in prison.

A Duval County judge resentenced Wade for the death of Kalil McCoy on June 20, 2011.

The incident happened during an argument between Wade and McCoy in a moving vehicle, according to the arrest report. Wade was convicted of murder in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison. The conviction was overturned on appeal due improper instructions given to the jury during the first trial.

During the sentencing hearing, Wade faced McCoy's family with an apology. He said the entire ordeal was a tragic accident. Wade said he loved McCoy like a sister and said he hoped one day he could explain to her family what really happened. Lynette Roebuck, McCoy's mother testified she couldn't accept Wade's remorse because it comes too late.

Kalil McCoy's mother, Lynnette Roebuck testifying at Frederick Wade's re-sentencing hearing.

After the shooting, Wade disposed of McCoy's body in a ditch just outside her mother's daycare business.

Her family said Wade pretended to want justice for her death in the days after the discovery of her body. Not until 10 days later did Wade tell police what happened.

For McCoy's family, Wade's failure to take her to a hospital after the incident, is why they asked the judge Thursday to choose life in prison.

Following the sentence, McCoy's mom said it was not the justice she expected, but she would accept it.

During the hearing, Wade's defense attorney asked the judge for 30 to 40 years as a sentence. Several members of Wade's family testified about his good qualities during childhood and school and how he was the last person they would think would be in jail for killing someone.

JSO arrest report for Frederick Wade. Narrative from July 1, 2011.

