Man builds giant 300,000-gallon swimming pool in his own backyard

What better way to beat the heat than a dip in an old swimming hole? Try a dip in a private, 300,000-gallon pool with solar lighting, a dance floor and rustic landscaping.

Jerry Leussink of Sundre in Alberta, Canada, built such a pool, inspired by a pond on the farm where he grew up. The massive, 90-by-70-foot pool on his own farm goes 14 feet deep and freezes over in the winter for ice skating, according to Prairie Farm Report.

Leussink built the pool in 2013, borrowing his brother's excavators to dig it himself, he told the Report. An inch-thick poly liner covers the pool, which stays clean thanks to chlorine and a massive pumping system.

Kids can splash in the pool's shallow area. A deck at one end doubles as a dance floor in evenings, Leussink said, thanks to solar lighting.

It's quite the summertime mecca, as the video from the Report shows, with space for volleyball, bocce ball and a giant sandbox.

"We've utilized it many, many, many times on weekends with family and friends that come camping," he told the Report.

Feeling jealous? There's lots of summer left. Go borrow your brother's track hoe and get busy.

Read more about the pool at Prairie Farm Report.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM