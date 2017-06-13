Man bitten by dog at Jacksonville City Council meeting

A man was bitten by a dog in City Hall Tuesday before the Jacksonville City Council meeting. Photo: Twitter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's City Council meeting got off to a rough start Tuesday after reports that a dog bit a man inside of City Hall.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department (JFRD) responded to a call about a dog bite around 4:56 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a man in his 70s was bit and provided medical attention. Crews said they carried him out on a stretcher and transported him to the hospital.

Reporter David Cawton with the Jacksonville Daily Record tweeted about the scene. He said that the dog was brought to the meeting because of a new tradition where rescues are allowed inside council meetings in hopes they'll get adopted.

Not sure what type of dog it was. It's part of a new tradition of bringing rescue pets to council meetings in hopes of adoption. pic.twitter.com/EvencNTDMw — David Cawton (@Davidcawton) June 13, 2017

It isn't known what's the dog's breed.

Now that that's over, council meeting will resume in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/E01D0dZrHJ — David Cawton (@Davidcawton) June 13, 2017

After the incident, the Jacksonville City Council meeting resumed.

