WTLV
Close
Weather Alert Flood Advisory
Close

Man bitten by dog at Jacksonville City Council meeting

First Coast News , WTLV 6:25 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's City Council meeting got off to a rough start Tuesday after reports that a dog bit a man inside of City Hall.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department (JFRD) responded to a call about a dog bite around 4:56 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a man in his 70s was bit and provided medical attention. Crews said they carried him out on a stretcher and transported him to the hospital.

Reporter David Cawton with the Jacksonville Daily Record tweeted about the scene. He said that the dog was brought to the meeting because of a new tradition where rescues are allowed inside council meetings in hopes they'll get adopted.

It isn't known what's the dog's breed.

After the incident, the Jacksonville City Council meeting resumed.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories