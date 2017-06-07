Man arrested in connection to SWAT callout in Ortega

Azaryahu Benyashua Tucker, 35, was arrested in connection to a SWAT callout at Ortega Farms Boulevard Tuesday, June 7. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released the identity and mugshot of the man who was arrested in connection to a SWAT callout at Ortega Farms Boulevard Tuesday night.

JSO arrested Azaryahu Benyashua Tucker, 35, following a domestic disturbance call in the 4800 block Ortega Farms Blvd.

Police said a woman was found outside of the apartment complex with non-life threatening injuries. They said Tucker baricaded himself inside the apartment and fired several shots outside of the apartment, forcing police to call in their SWAT team.

The standoff lasted for 6-and-a-half hours and ended peacefully after SWAT gas was used. No one was injured.

Tucker was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal mischief.

© 2017 WTLV-TV