Man arrested for trying to take up-skirt photo at SJC Hospital

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- According to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office report, David Talladay, 21, was trying to take up-skirt photos of a woman in the parking lot of Flagler Hospital.

Talladay apparently tried numerous times to get photos or video from under the woman's skirt. She was fearful and she was trying to flee. The victim said that the Talladay was so close to her that he touched the back of her leg with his phone.

