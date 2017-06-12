Man arrested for multiple fires in Arlington

Kyle Highsmith, 25, has been arrested and charged with two counts of second degree arson after he allegedly set multiple fires in the Arlington area.

On Saturday, June 10, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported to the scene of eight cars on fire at Edgar Auto Repair located in the 1100 block of Bert Rd. The police report states that Highsmith was waiting for an employee to leave Edgar Auto Repair before he was seen tampering with some of the cars that were on fire shortly after.

Seven of the eight vehicles were burned so badly their VIN numbers could not be read.

Just a few minutes later, another officer was in the 1200 block of Rogero Rd. where he saw a van on fire at the Church of the Risen Lord. Then just minutes after that reports came in that a lawn tractor at Arlington Park Funeral Home, located at 6931 Lillian Rd., was on fire.

Police found Highsmith walking on Branbury Road and stopped him. Police said he was sweating profusely and had a deep fresh cut on his forearm. Highsmith said he cut himself during a fall but the police report notes he did not show any other injuries consistent with a fall.

When police searched Highsmith, they found a wallet, set of keys, a small folding knife with fresh blood on it, and a white plastic Bic lighter. Highsmith said he smoked cigarettes, but police did not find any on him.

He was positively identified by a witness and taken in by police.

