Man arrested for dismembering 'multiple' bodies and keeping them in cooler

TOKYO, JAPAN - TOKYO, JAPAN - A 27-year-old Japanese man was arrested after police reportedly found "multiple" dismembered bodies in coolers in his apartment in a city southwest of the capital.
A police spokesperson said the suspect confessed to cutting up the bodies and hiding them in cold-storage cases and covering them with cat litter.
Investigators were able to locate nine bodies in total; eight women and one man.
Amongst the bodies, police believe they found a missing 23-year-old woman they had been searching for.
The missing woman had reportedly contacted the suspect via social media. No word on what his motive was at this time.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs