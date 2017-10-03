Man arrested after skinny-dipping in front of children in Jacksonville Beach

Alan Corey Bussard, 37, was arrested after he swam naked in the ocean in Jacksonville Beach. Photo: JSO.

What started as a swim for one man ended in his arrest after he decided to skinny-dip in the ocean, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, JSO responded to Jacksonville Beach after reports of a man swimming naked in the ocean near children.

When police arrived, they found the man, identified as Alan Corey Bussard, 37, who was standing waist-deep in the water. However, as the tide receded, police said they could see his genitals facing the shore, according to the report.

Several families were nearby, some with children aged 12 and younger.

JSO ordered Bussard to get out of the water, but he refused. He went back into the water and a lifeguard had to go in to retrieve him. After the lifeguard brought him to shore, police arrested Bussard.

Police charged him with a first-degree misdemeanor for exposing sexual organs (vulgar/indecent manner or naked in public). His bond was set on $6,509. His court date is at 1 p.m. on Oct. 24.

