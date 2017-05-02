Man accused of shooting at deputy turns himself in

PALM COAST, Fla. — A fugitive who authorities said is armed and dangerous turned himself in to the Putnam County Jail on Tuesday evening, officials told WESH 2 News. Phillip Haire Jr., 19, is accused of shooting at a deputy in Palm Coast.

The incident began with a disturbance call made on Monday at a home on London Drive.

Investigators said they have been called to the home 45 times since 2013. Haire is allegedly the source of much of the trouble. Investigators said his parents recently kicked him out of the home because of drug use, and he got angry.

"All I know is the gun was pointing, and he was shooting. But what I saw is my son's eyes staring dead at me," the suspect's mother said.

Deputies responded to the family's home Monday after getting a 911 call from the suspect's sister, who said the family had been getting threatening calls all day.

"So now he's calling, cussing my mom out, saying he's going to pull up here and shoot us, so we need somebody here because I'm not sure what's going to happen," the suspect's sister told a 911 dispatcher.

According to the Flagler County sheriff, a deputy sergeant and Haire's parents, his mother, in a wheelchair, stood outside discussing the alleged threats as Haire drove by, firing at them. He allegedly made a U-turn and came back by again, shooting.

"I think he was angry and he was willing to shoot and preferably kill anyone that was in his way. I think it didn't matter who it was," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

"All of a sudden, the window goes down, and then the gun comes out, and then Phil starts shooting," Haire's mother said.

Bullet holes can be seen in the deputy's patrol car, but no one was hit by gunfire.

Investigators said the suspect damaged his vehicle getting away. They said Haire ran off the road and his vehicle eventually broke down; Haire then allegedly carjacked a good Samaritan at gunpoint who stopped to try to help him when his vehicle broke down.

Investigators said Haire was arrested on felony charges last year three times, but was never convicted. They said that Haire was a victim of a crime in 2015 when he was shot and wounded. He allegedly has known associates in St. Johns and Putnam counties.

