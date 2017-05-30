Man accused of pointing gun at police officer at Orlando International Airport now contained

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of pointing a gun at an Orlando police officer at Orlando International Airport has been contained, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said Tuesday that a man with a gun was taken into custody.
According to police, there is no active shooter, and no shots were fired.
Airport employees contacted the Orlando Police Department. A portion of the airport was temporarily locked down.
The Florida Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid Orlando International Airport. As of 9 p.m., the scene was still active, authorities said.
WESH 2 News will post more information as it becomes available.
Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal - Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops.— Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) May 31, 2017
#Orlando avoid @MCO. This is still an active scene with police activity. There has been no opening of this scene.— FHP Orlando (@FhpOrlando) May 31, 2017
