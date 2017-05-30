WTLV
Man accused of pointing gun at police officer at Orlando International Airport now contained

May 30, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of pointing a gun at an Orlando police officer at Orlando International Airport has been contained, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said Tuesday that a man with a gun was taken into custody.

According to police, there is no active shooter, and no shots were fired.

Airport employees contacted the Orlando Police Department. A portion of the airport was temporarily locked down.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid Orlando International Airport. As of 9 p.m., the scene was still active, authorities said.

WESH 2 News will post more information as it becomes available.

