Man accused of pointing gun at police officer at Orlando International Airport now contained

Police lights.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of pointing a gun at an Orlando police officer at Orlando International Airport has been contained, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said Tuesday that a man with a gun was taken into custody.

According to police, there is no active shooter, and no shots were fired.

Airport employees contacted the Orlando Police Department. A portion of the airport was temporarily locked down.

READ ON WESH 2 NEWS

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid Orlando International Airport. As of 9 p.m., the scene was still active, authorities said.

WESH 2 News will post more information as it becomes available.

Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal - Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops. — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) May 31, 2017

#Orlando avoid @MCO. This is still an active scene with police activity. There has been no opening of this scene. — FHP Orlando (@FhpOrlando) May 31, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV