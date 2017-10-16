Macklemore at Tempe show: 'F--- Donald Trump'

Macklemore didn't write the song. He just rapped on a remix of YG's anti-Donald Trump anthem and performed his version in Tempe Saturday night at the Marquee Theater.

Still, the Seattle rapper is getting headlines Monday after playing his verse on FDT (F--- Donald Trump) Pt. 2 during his Arizona show.

The Marquee show wasn't the first time Macklemore has made his feelings about Trump known, even this week: He also played the song at his show in Los Angeles Thursday night.

Macklemore's criticism of Trump comes on the heels of fellow rapper Eminem dropping a freestyle cypher that attacked the president during the BET Awards.

The four-time Grammy winner is no stranger to politics -- his song "Same Love," which is about supporting gay and lesbian marriage rights, was nominated in the song of the year category in 2014.

Below is a video of the performance -- obviously, you might be offended by it:

