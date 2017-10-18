WTLV
Lowe's to hire 200 in Jacksonville area

Roger Bull and The Florida Times-Union , WTLV 3:24 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

Lowe’s will hold job fairs at some of its area stores Thursday and Saturday as cleanup continues and business increases after Hurricane Irma.

The company plans to hire more than 200 employees in North Florida and 3,000 statewide. The jobs are both full and part time.

Candidates should bring their Social Security card and a government-issued ID.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.:

12945 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville

8054 Phillips Hwy, Jacksonville

13125 City Square Drive, Jacksonville

474283 East SR 200, Fernandina Beach

Saturday Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

9525 Regency Square Blvd. N., Jacksonville

4040 Oldfield Crossing Drive, Jacksonville

1955 U.S. Hwy 1 S., St. Augustine

More information can be found online at careers.lowes.com/store/irma.

Click here to read the Florida Times-Union article.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


