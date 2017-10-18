Lowe's to hire 200 in Jacksonville area

Customers shop at a Lowe's home improvement store on July 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

Lowe’s will hold job fairs at some of its area stores Thursday and Saturday as cleanup continues and business increases after Hurricane Irma.

The company plans to hire more than 200 employees in North Florida and 3,000 statewide. The jobs are both full and part time.

Candidates should bring their Social Security card and a government-issued ID.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.:

12945 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville

8054 Phillips Hwy, Jacksonville

13125 City Square Drive, Jacksonville

474283 East SR 200, Fernandina Beach

Saturday Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

9525 Regency Square Blvd. N., Jacksonville

4040 Oldfield Crossing Drive, Jacksonville

1955 U.S. Hwy 1 S., St. Augustine

More information can be found online at careers.lowes.com/store/irma.

