Lowe's to hire 200 in Jacksonville area

Lowe’s will hold job fairs at some of its area stores Thursday and Saturday as cleanup continues and business increases after Hurricane Irma.
The company plans to hire more than 200 employees in North Florida and 3,000 statewide. The jobs are both full and part time.
Candidates should bring their Social Security card and a government-issued ID.
Thursday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.:
12945 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville
8054 Phillips Hwy, Jacksonville
13125 City Square Drive, Jacksonville
474283 East SR 200, Fernandina Beach
Saturday Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
9525 Regency Square Blvd. N., Jacksonville
4040 Oldfield Crossing Drive, Jacksonville
1955 U.S. Hwy 1 S., St. Augustine
More information can be found online at careers.lowes.com/store/irma.
Click here to read the Florida Times-Union article.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs