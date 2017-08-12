Loved ones remember the life of Savannah Gold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday marks one week since the body of 21-year-old Savannah Gold was recovered from a west side pond. Her family hosted a vigil in Mandarin in her honor.

More than one hundred people gathered at Losco Regional Park in remembrance of Gold. Her family said it was one of her favorite places growing up where she would ride her bike, skateboard, and climb trees.

Family and friends spent the day doing things Gold loved to do. They played lacrosse and painted. The colorful rocks had special messages on them, which will be placed in her parent’s backyard.

Gold’s family opened up the gathering to the public as a way to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

“We didn‘t want it to be a typical memorial where we’re crying and we’re feeling sorry for Savannah because that’s not what she would’ve wanted. She would’ve wanted us to do it 150 miles an hour,” said Gold’s uncle, Frank Pastine. “She would want us to do this all the way, have a good time, enjoy each other, and enjoy what she liked, which we have done,” he said.

Gold’s family says they’re focused on keeping her legacy alive by raising money towards causes she believed in. They started the Savannah Gold Memorial Fund on gofundme, which raised around $28,000 in less than a week.

Gold’s funeral will be held Sunday. It's closed to the public.

