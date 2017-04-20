Looking to the future for fallen Deputy Oliver's daughter

A community is continuing to rally behind the family of a Nassau County Deputy who was killed in the line of duty. On Thursday, Deputy Eric Oliver's 7-year-old daughter was awarded a scholarship.

Operation American Dream presented Shelby Oliver with a scholarship that will go towards a future school. Her mom Crystal told us that the scholarship will be a big help--- allowing their daughter to pursue a college education and hopefully go to her dream school, the University of Florida to become a Gator!

"You're going I have to do this alone, how am I going to make this happen, how are we still going to fulfill the dreams for our daughter. And when I got that phone call that we started a scholarship it was like wow thank you."

If you want to donate to Shelby's future, you can do so here.

