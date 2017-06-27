Looking to elope? How about with a side of queso?

A Taco Bell fast food restaurant is seen in New Carrollton, Maryland, December 31, 2014. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, This content is subject to copyright.)

You too can have the Mexican fast food wedding of your dreams for just $600, because no one was ever filled with taco meat and regret after visiting Taco Bell.

Starting August 7, if you're in Las Vegas, you can get married at the flagship Taco Bell Cantina restaurant. This comes after one happy couple won the Love and Tacos contest and was married there. The contest had more then 150 applicants -- yes, to get married at Taco Bell.

So what do you get for you $600? Well 600 things off of the dollar cravings menu -- not really.

In reality the package includes a ceremony performed by an ordained officiant, a private reception area for up to 15 people, custom merch for the happy couple, Taco Bell branded champagne flutes (because why the heck not?), a Taco 12 pack, a Cinnabon Delights cake, and a sauce packet bouquet.

May your marriage be as strong as room temperature refried beans, your love life as spicy as fire sauce, and your vows as sweet as Cinnabon Delights.

