You can buy a 'homesick candle' that smells like Florida

How would you describe the smell of Florida? Now you can find out with the "Florida Homesick Candle."

According to HomesickCandles.com , the scent, "includes a hint of orange, a touch of sea mist, and a bit of driftwood."

The company sells candles inspired by several states and regions. The Southern California homesick candle features hints of cactus, orange and the ocean. The Texas homesick candle features a hint of leather, fresh cotton and "just a touch" of sage.

The candles burn for 60-80 hours and are made from all-natural soy wax. They are on sale now for $29.95.

So this brings up the all-important important question: What does Florida smell like to you? Tell us on the First Coast News Facebook page!

