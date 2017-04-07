Wrestler Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, to make 'special' announcement about mayoral bid

Glenn Jacobs, who wrestlers under the name Kane, is considering a run for the Knox County mayoral seat in 2018. (Photo: Albert L. Ortega)

Glenn Jacobs, the East Tennessee businessman who's gained fame as pro wrestler "Kane", is planning a "special announcement" Tuesday about his interest in running for Knox County mayor.

The announcement is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Sweet P's at 3725 Maryville Pike in South Knox County.

Bryan Hair, speaking on Jacobs' behalf, wasn't quite ready Friday to say what will happen Tuesday.

But he said some of Jacobs' family and close friends are expected to attend.

"It's going to be a fun-filled event," Hair said.

Last month, Jacobs filed paperwork announcing he had a treasurer for a potential run as Knox County mayor in 2018. It's a required step for candidates seeking office in the county.

Jacobs indicated on the form he's a Republican.

Hair said the insurance firm operator also plans to attend the annual area Lincoln Day Dinner, set for Friday, April 21, at Rothchild Catering on Kingston Pike.

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt is the keynote speaker, and prominent state and local party members are expected to attend.

Jacobs operates Jacobs Insurance Associates in Halls. Jacobs and his wife, Crystal, have lived in East Tennessee since 1995, and moved to Knoxville several years ago.

He told 10News last month they have enjoyed their life in Knox County and he's motivated to help make it even better.

In the wrestling world, Jacobs is better known as Kane, the 7-foot, 300-pound “Big Red Machine,” sometimes a masked villain and oftentimes a fan favorite. Kane has spent almost 25 years fighting in the squared circle of professional wrestling, mostly under the World Wrestling Entertainment umbrella.

Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas already has announced plans to run for mayor. Sheriff Jimmy "J.J." Jones is considered a likely candidate. County GOP chief Buddy Burkhardt also has said he's weighing a run.

The election is May 1, 2018. Candidates must file a nominating petition, which is due in November for the county election cycle.

