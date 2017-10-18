World Golf Village residents create petition against building of Buc-ee's

While many folks on the First Coast are excited that a Buc-ee's is heading to the area, several residents living at the World Golf Village in St. Johns County are against its construction.

On Wednesday, First Coast News discovered that a Change.org petition has been set up opposing the Texas-based convenience store and gas station. It's planned location will be on Interstate 95 near World Golf Village. The store is described to be 52,600 square feet with 120 gas pumps.

READ MORE: Buc-ee's is bringing a Texas-size convenience store to Northeast Florida

As of 5 p.m., it garnered more than 530 signatures with a goal of 1,000.

According to its description, residents of the World Golf Village in St. Johns County don't want it in the area, saying it would "bring with it major traffic problems, vagrants, unwanted noise and light pollution, and in turn possibly degrade our property values."

The goal is to garner enough signatures to present to the St. Johns County Commissioners.

© 2017 WTLV-TV