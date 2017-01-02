Worker suffers life-threatening injuries during industrial accident at Southside warehouse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A worker was transported to a local hospital after he fell off a lift while changing light bulbs at a Southside warehouse on Monday, authorities said.
The incident happened in the 7300 block of Philips Highway around 11 a.m.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials and homicide detectives are investigating the incident, police said.
