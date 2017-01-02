WTLV
Close

Worker suffers life-threatening injuries during industrial accident at Southside warehouse

Man seriously injured falling off lift

First Coast News , WTLV 5:29 PM. EST January 02, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A worker was transported to a local hospital after he fell off a lift while changing light bulbs at a Southside warehouse on Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened in the 7300 block of Philips Highway around 11 a.m.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials and homicide detectives are investigating the incident, police said.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories