JFRD rescues trapped woman after crash on Beach Blvd

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed a person was trapped after a crash on Beach Boulevard and Cortez Road.

Officer Crosby with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just west of Cortez Road around 3:30 this afternoon.

A woman was driving a white pickup truck when it crossed the median and crashed into a red SUV heading eastbound on Beach Blvd.

Both the woman and man, the passenger in the white pickup truck, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It took JFRD 50 minutes to remove the woman from the red SUV. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

BREAKING: JFRD was able to get the woman out of the car after taking the roof off @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/70HlAV67dv — Stephanie Kim (@StephKimNews) July 8, 2017

Traffic homicide is on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

One eastbound lane of Beach Blvd. has reopened.

