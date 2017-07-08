JFRD rescues trapped woman after crash on Beach Blvd

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed a person was trapped after a crash on Beach Boulevard and Cortez Road.
Officer Crosby with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just west of Cortez Road around 3:30 this afternoon.
A woman was driving a white pickup truck when it crossed the median and crashed into a red SUV heading eastbound on Beach Blvd.
Both the woman and man, the passenger in the white pickup truck, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It took JFRD 50 minutes to remove the woman from the red SUV. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Traffic homicide is on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.
One eastbound lane of Beach Blvd. has reopened.
