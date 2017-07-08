Woman suffers gunshot wound to leg in Durkeeville neighborhood

PHOTO: Stephanie Kim

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 1300 block of Steele Street in regards to a person being shot.

When JSO got to Steele Street they found a female victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

JSO says a woman was shot in the leg after an argument. Police are still looking for the suspect @FCN2go — Stephanie Kim (@StephKimNews) July 8, 2017

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and treated the victim at the scene. The woman wasn't transported to the hospital.

The shooter is described as a black male with a white tank top and shorts. Officers searched the area for the shooter but were unable to locate him.

JSO said it's believed that the shooter knows the victim and she was the only target. JSO said an argument happened between the victim and the shooter and that's when the man shot the woman in the leg.

JSO has detectives investigating this shooting.

© 2017 WTLV-TV