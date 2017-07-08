Woman struck by boat propeller in St. Augustine

PHOTO: Google Maps

Chad Weber with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the FWC got a call around 9 p.m. on Saturday about a woman who had sustained injuries from a boat's propeller near the Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine.

Weber said a 42-year-old woman was injured but he didn't know the severity of the injuries.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said the woman was taken to Flagler Hospital.

